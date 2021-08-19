Setting aside future names for their models is nothing new in the automotive world. And BMW is no stranger of those tactics. A new filling from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines shows that BMW has got dibs on the “M7” and “M9” badge names.

BMW has never made a proper M7. For whatever reason, the M Division has never felt that the 7 Series made an sense as an M car. But it did reserve the name before in 2018. Any BMW with the M7 badge on the boot would be an actual M Division product, unlike the outgoing BMW M760Li, which is an M Performance car. Because of that, the M760Li is far more luxury-oriented.

2020 BMW M760Li Aventurine Red 23 830x623

We’ve driven multiple 7 Series’ and we can fully admit that, while good, the 7er isn’t the best luxury car on the market. It’s a pretty good drive, though, and its chassis is impressive for such a big heavy car. So we can actually imagine what a BMW M7 would be like and it’s an exciting idea. But with the move towards electrification, the odds of seeing a petrol-powered M7 are not very high. Instead, an electric M7 might make more sense in the future.

bmw hybrid supercar 06 750x423
Rendering by Giom Mouton

Now when it comes to the M9, there is even more mystery surrounding a potential model. There isn’t much chatter on the prospects of an M9 coming from Munich, and as many times before, the name could simply be just a placeholder. The M9 name has been rumored before and it could turn out to be a bespoke model, just like the upcoming BMW XM which doesn’t have a BMW series equivalent.

No further info is offered in these fillings, but we’ll make sure to keep our ear to the ground in case something shakes up.

[Source: CarBuzz] [Renderings by Giom Mouton]