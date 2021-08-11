As most of us expected, the facelift applied to the BMW X3 earlier this year trickled down to the iX3 as well. The all-electric version of the BMW X3 is now out in full and brings a few interesting changes to the table. That said, the range of the Bavarian model is now complete, offering customers access to the full potential this platform has to offer, under the ‘Power of Choice’ slogan you might’ve heard of.

But what is ‘the power of choice’ after all? Exactly what the BMW X3 range is offering right now. The German company always said it will adapt to what the customers are asking for. Hence, its goal was to provide anyone interested in a new BMW with all the choices they could ask for. That’s why, in the BMW X3 range, for example, you now have internal combustion engine options, plug-in hybrid choices and fully-electric ones as well.

To be more precise, the BMW X3 can be had with diesel 2-liter and 3-liter mills, petrol 2-liter and 3-liter mills and, in xDrive30e guise, even as a PHEV. Of course, availability will depend on the market. For example, since diesel isn’t exactly a crowd favorite in the U.S., the X3 is not available with such an engine over here. Europeans, on the other hand, can still get one if they want to. It’s the same story with the BMW iX3 too.

Right now, the all-electric model is not available in the US, BMW focusing its efforts on the Asian and European markets. The former is expected to perform rather well, especially since the iX3 is made in China, BMW’s largest market at the moment. What the video below shows though, is that you can have an X3 in a variety of different guises and that’s all for the benefit of the customer.