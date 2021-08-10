Two years after its unveil and the BMW iX3 electric SUV is getting a facelift. The updates are strictly visual and it starts with the front fascia. The 2022 BMW iX3 now features a modified design for the headlights which are 10 millimeters slimmer than on the outgoing model. The kidney grille has gone through changes as well and it is now larger in size and featuring a single-piece frame. It is painted in the Pearl-effect Chrome with a few blue accents on the outer edges. The slats are now in-line with other BMW models and feature a mesh pattern.

Furthermore, the BMW iX3 now comes standard with the M Sport Package. So the iX3 now features a larger lower air intake with a ten-stage active air flap control for the cooling of the drivetrain and brakes. The air curtains are now L-shaped and adorned with more blue accents. The air breathers are also derived from M models. In the back, the iX3 stands out with its slim taillights and a slightly revised diffuser. 19-inch wheels are fitted as standard, but an optional aero 20-inch M wheel is available as well. This can be ordered in Jet Black.

The refreshed design cues continue on the inside as well. Sport seats are now standard, as well as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3 inch screen. The blue accents are still visible around the Start/Stop button and the gear lever. In terms of premium materials, you can order the BMW iX3 Facelift with Vernasca leather in Mocha, Oyster or Black with blue stitching. If you’re on the sustainability side of things, Sensatec upholstery in Black or Cognac is available as a standard option. Since the M Sport Package is included by default, customers will also get an Anthracite-colored headliner and interior trim in the Aluminum Rhombicle dark finish. Three additional trims are available.

Two equipment lines are included in this facelift. The “Inspiring” line with most of the standard features already mentioned and the “Impressive” package which adds 20-inch wheels, acoustic glazing for the front door windows, Vernasca leather, BMW Gesture Control and much more. The BMW IconicSounds are also included in the package. Hans Zimmer and Renzo Vitale also composed the Start/Stop acoustic sequence for this LCI iX3.

There are no changes to the battery capacity or power output. So the 2022 BMW iX3 still outputs 286 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The battery capacity stays at 80 kWh gross and 74 kWh net. The WLTP range for the iX3 is rated at 460 km (286 miles).

Production of the 2022 BMW iX3 will kick off this September at the Shenyang plant in China. There are still no plans to bring the BMW iX3 to the U.S. market.