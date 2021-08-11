BMW Switzerland unveils a new limited edition model. The BMW 5 Series Color Edition was presented this week at the BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Dielsdorf, north of Zurich. The business sedan features the Frozen Black paintwork from BMW Individual and it’s limited to only 10 units. The current photos from the BMW Group Brand Experience Center clearly show how the matte black emphasizes the shapes of the sedan equipped with the M Sport package, including the extended Shadow line. The Frozen Black also perfectly matches the optional laser lights which offer a great contrast with the dark paint. The sedan sits on 20-inch light alloy wheels in the Y-spoke 846 M design painted in silver.

The only model available is the BMW 545e xDrive, one of the plug-in hybrid vehicles available in the 5 Series family. The new BMW 5 Series LCI facelift comes with two plug-in hybrid variants — the BMW 530e and BMW 545e. Both of which will use gasoline engines paired with electric motors. The all-new 545e xDrive borrows its powertrain from the 745e and X5 xDrive45e.

It is is powered by a 6-cylinder petrol engine that develops a peak output of 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp). The hybrid architecture also employs an electric motor with a maximum output of 80 kW / 109 PS (108 hp). The petrol-electric duo brings together the combined output of the plug-in hybrid system to a peak of 290 kW / 394 PS (388 hp). The maximum torque developed reaches a top 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) which is delivered to the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, thanks to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

The new 545e xDrive Sedan is capable of running in purely electric mode between 54 and 57 kilometers (34 – 35 miles) as per WLTP. Last, but not least, the 545e xDrive comes with the BMW eDrive Zones function as standard. When the system detects the plug-in hybrid 5 Series model enters a designated BMW eDrive zone, it will automatically switch to all-electric running mode.

No word on pricing, but you can check out more images of the BMW 5 Series Color Edition right below: