The new BMW M4 Coupe gets a new OEM tire. German tire maker Continental announced today that the G82 M4 Coupe will come factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tires. The new rubbers are designed to offer the BMW M4 better handling, driving precision, and improved high-speed stability. BMW M4 owners will have an option between 18 and optional 19-inch wheel sizes. Continental has received global approvals for the two sizes and will offer the SportContact 6 tires in two dimensions, 275/40 ZR18 (103Y) XL and 285/35 ZR19 (103Y) XL.

“As the only point of contact between the vehicle and the road, tires play an essential role in providing an optimal driving experience without compromise,” said Dr. Holger Lange, head of tire development for Continental’s original equipment business. “Our engineers develop OE tires that perfectly match the respective vehicle model and thus optimally support the car’s performance. To capture the specific requirements, Continental works closely with vehicle manufacturers on tire development.”

In addition, Continental says that the SportContact 6 tire has been rated best in the EU tire label in the wet grip category, meaning that it is particularly convincing in terms of braking performance on wet roads.

The new BMW M3 G80 and M2 G82 have four tire providers: Michelin, Pirelli, Yokohama and Continental with sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches. For the new generation M3/M4, BMW also drastically changed the tire sizes from front to rear. So the front tires get a smaller wheel with a taller sidewall and narrower size. The taller sidewall is most important, as it provides a better balance between comfort and grip. However, at the back, the tires are wider, have shorter sidewalls and sit on larger wheels. The reason for that is to provide better lateral grip, or “oblique running stiffness” as BMW calls it.

There’s also an option for track tires, a first for the standard BMW M3 and M4. Previously, the only M cars to be available with genuine track tires were the M3/M4 CS, M4 GTS and M2 CS. Now, though, your run of the mill M3 can have them.