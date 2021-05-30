The Italian-market launch of the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 took place earlier this month, and to make things more exciting, the twin brothers joined the track arms-in-arms. As expected, the launch models in Italy were also painted in the launch colors Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow, two all-new paintworks.

From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there. Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition). Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

It’s certainly way more exciting to drive the M3 and M4 on the race track, especially since their performance has been highly praised so far. And the track gives them the opportunity to show their prowess. Both cars in the photo gallery are Competition-spec models, which means they get the more powerful version of their 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower (510 PS).

It also means they get an eight-speed automatic transmission, bigger wheels, and black accents. If you’re on the fence about whether or not you want a brightly colored M3/M3 or a darker one, or maybe you just don’t know which model to get, this gallery will help.

For the US market, the manual M4 Coupe starts at a MSRP of USD 71,800, whereas for the M4 Competition Coupe the price extends to USD 74,700. In the case of the M3 Sedan, the manual version has a MSRP of USD 69,900, whereas for the Competition model pricing starts at USD 72,800.