After having seen the leaked bumper and front end design, and witnessed a bunch of artist renderings, it is clear that the forthcoming BMW M2 G87 generation will sport a new type of trapezoidal kidney grille with double, horizontal louvres. In the latest set of scoops (which you can see here), the still-camouflaged G87 M2 test prototype visibly flaunts its impressive, muscular kidneys in front of the camera, thus confirming the initial leaked images.

The 2023 BMW M2, expected to be introduced in late 2022 with production scheduled to start by December of the same year, is eagerly awaited both by the fan base and the automotive media as well. The high-performance compact coupe will embody the pure essence of classic BMW sports cars: perfect 50:50 weight distribution and body proportions, straight-six petrol powerplant, rear-wheel drive traction only and the choice of a proper 6-speed manual gearbox.

The future M2 will be unveiled during the 50th anniversary year of the BMW M division, so you can expect a limited, special edition version of the G87 to be offered as to celebrate the launch. Most of the technical package, such as the drivetrain and suspension, will come straight from the G82 M4, so expect an outrageous level of dynamics, handling and agility.

The high-performance 2-door will be available with a host of M Performance carbon fiber parts, including the carbon fiber roof seen on the G80/G82 models as an option. The engine roaring under the bonnet will also be sourced from its bigger siblings. Initial reports are indicating around 470-480 hp of peak output, but it remains to be confirmed if that figure will be offered on the standard M2 model or the M2 Competition iteration.

The G87 will also feature a typical, muscular exterior outfit a la BMW M GmbH, with a likely wider rear axle and bulged body panels as suggested by the latest scoops.

Furthermore, the new G87 M2 series will also be premiered with the new BMW Operating System 8 digital interface and Curved Display, as shown in recent spy pics. Expect also to see specific M graphics for the instrument cluster, as well as a track-oriented M head-up display.

As most of the equipment will be borrowed from the M3 and M4, it is expected that the next M2 comes with stunning 19″ wheels for the front axle and 20″ for the rear axle, in various M-specific designs. Apart from the baseline M2 and M2 Competition, a more hardcore version such as the M2 CS is also possible, with close to 500 hp.

What’s more, there is a rumor regarding an outrageous 1,000 hp iM2 pure-electric hypercoupe, but we can’t confirm that at this point.