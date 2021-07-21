Rolls-Royce unveiled a new luggage collection earlier this week with a little twist. This isn’t even a completely new set but instead it’s an add-on to their already popular Escapism luggage range. This one though is meant to appeal to customers ordering a Black Badge model as it is available in colors taken from the Black Badge palette. For the right price though, Rolls-Royce will most likely make them in any color you wish and that’s an important note, because these bags are not cheap.

The prices start at just a bit over $30,000 and for that kind of money, you could buy a Honda Accord, throw your luggage in it and have it driven behind your car. You’d even have some money left over, as the Accord starts at $25,000. However, you wouldn’t get some of the best bags in the business, in typical Rolls-Royce fashion.

“As our global clients begin to traverse the world once again, our new range of Black Badge luggage allows them to complete their distinctive attitude and identity on their adventures as they travel for work and pleasure,” according to Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The new collection is made up of five new pieces: 48hr Weekender, 24hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag and Organizer Pouch. All of them are handcrafted and made of the finest leather and soft canvas. They are made using a new material inspired by the unique technical-weave fabric first used in the interior of Cullinan Black Badge, according to Rolls-Royce. As we already mentioned, these pieces are to complement the Escapism Luggage Collection unveiled by Rolls-Royce in 2020.

Customers can actually customize the items too. You can choose from a wide variety of colors, including eye-catching hues like the yellow you see in the photos below. You can also go for more understated tones but each item is finished with contrasting piping. Customizing your luggage bags is a first for Rolls-Royce. Furthermore, all items will come with a metal plaque bearing the Black Badge ‘Infinity’ lemniscate icon.