After 70 years in Frankfurt am Main, the IAA motor show will take place for the first time in the BMW Group’s home city of Munich. Over the six days from 7 – 12 September 2021, exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations and discuss the mobility of the future with trade professionals and members of the public. As expected, the main topics will revolve around sustainability and urban mobility. Today, BMW announced their participation at the 2021 IAA and according to our sources, electro-mobility will take the centerstage for the Bavarian automaker.

The show’s format is split between indoor and outdoor exhibits, in places like Marienplatz, Odeonsplatz or Max-Joseph-Platz. The BMW Group will be the largest exhibitor at the IAA and will welcome visitors to the halls at the exhibition grounds, to BMW’s “four-cylinder building” headquarters, BMW Welt and the BMW Museum, and to the BMW Hubs exploring the themes of sustainability and circular economy at Max-Josef-Platz in front of the Bavarian State Opera.

BMW will setup the RE: BMW Circular Lab where guests can explore and shape the future together according to the basic principles of circular design – “Re:think, Re:use, Re:duce and Re:cycle”. There will also be a BMW Hub where visitors can experience the two new BMW electric vehicles – the i4 and iX – in person for the first time. The BMW Hub will also focus on hydrogen fuel-cell drive system. One of the show cars will be the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT which will act as a shuttle in the Blue Lane connecting the BMW Hub to the BMW Welt.

BMW Motorrad will have a total of three pioneering models on display at this year’s IAA. These include the BMW CE 04 electric scooter with its completely re-thought design. The CE 04 celebrated its world premiere on 7 July 2021, and the IAA will now give the wider public the chance to view and come into contact with it. In addition to the emission-free BMW CE 04 scooter, BMW Motorrad is also unveiling two other exciting concept studies at the IAA.

The MINI brand will also have its own displays and one of the cars featured there is the new MINI Urbanaut. The new concept vehicle will appear at the MINI HUB in the Open Space in model form and so give visitors their first physical experience of the car.

The 2021 IAA press days kick off on September 6 so stay tuned for some live coverage through our BMWBLOG team!