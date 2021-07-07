BMW’s futuristic electric scooter is here, bringing Blade Runner-style looks, impressive range, and enough performance to make it fun. Electric scooters aren’t typically considered to be the most exciting of vehicles but the new BMW CE 04 wants to change that.

The BMW CE 04 looks like it’s been plucked from a sci-fi movie about dystopian futures. Stick the CE 04 in Minority Report or Blade Runner 2049 and it would fit perfectly. Its low-mounted 8.9 kWh (60.6 Ah) battery pack not only gives it an incredibly low center of gravity but it also gives it a unique look. More importantly, it gives the BMW CE 04 a range of 130 km (80 miles), which is about as much as the original BMW i3.

Due to its small battery pack, the BMW CE 04 is quick to charge. Even from a standard home charger, it can go from flat-to-full in 4 hours and 20 minutes. However, with a 6.9 kW wallbox charger, it can do the same in just an hour and 40 minutes. For just a 20-80 percent charge with a 6.9 kW charger, you’ll be done in just 45 minutes.

That battery powers a single 31 kW (42 horsepower) electric motor that’s capable of getting the CE 04 from 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in just 2.6 seconds. By electric car standards, that’s not blistering but it’s more than fast enough for a scooter. Even in the lower output L3e-A1 vehicle class, it makes 23 kW (31 horsepower), which still isn’t bad. Top speed of both is 120 km/h (74 mph).

BMW also learned quite a bit about electric traction and stability control with the i3, knowledge that’s now been applied to the CE 04. DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) is an optional extra but is probably worth it for frequent riders.

There are three driving modes as standard; ECO, Rain, and Road. They change throttle response and dynamics accordingly, to give the rider choices for how the scooter operates. A Dynamic mode is also available as an ex works option, which allows the BMW CE 04 to accelerate a bit faster.

It should ride and handle well, too. The main frame of the BMW CE 04 is made from a tubular steel construction, with a telescopic fork front suspension with a 35 mm diameter slider tube. Rear suspension consists of a single-sided swing arm and a fully covered spring strut. Tires are 120/70 R15 67H at the front and 160/60 R15 56H. Twin-disc brakes sit at the front wheel, with a single-disc brake at the back. ABS is standard but an ABS Pro, which also gets a banking sensor to control braking through bends, is an optional extra.

In terms of creature comforts, riders will benefit from a 10.25″ TFT full color display with navigation. It also gets full LED exterior lighting, including both high and low headlight beams and taillights. There’s an additional option for the adaptive turning Headlight Pro, which gives the BMW CE 04 a headlight that turns into corners, providing better visibility through turns. It’s similar tech to what’s been on premium cars for over a decade.

The BMW CE 04 might not be the most thrilling new Beemer but it is one of the more interesting. Its futuristic design, electric powertrain, and premium tech make it a stylish and efficient city bike.