What started a rendering, it has now turned into an actual product: The MINI Vision Urbanaut will be unveiled this week at the DLD Summer conference in Munich. The futuristic MINI aims to reinterpret mobility through an innovative vision of space. The exterior and interior of the Urbanaut change to reflect the MINI moment at hand and so give the on-board experience the best possible stage and spatial environment.

Three Different Characters In One Car

The transformation of the vehicle through the different moments like “Chill”, “Wanderlust” and “Vibe” is reflected in the physical design. The Chill moment invites you to catch a breath and pause your busy life. There is a rear seat bench called the Cosy Corner which can be adjusted in various seating and lying positions.

On the top, the backlit Loop takes on an appearance inspired by a green forest canopy and can also be dimmed. The changes continue with the circular instrument which folds down to become a table lamp, without any displays or switches.

The Wanderlust setup is all about autonomous driving and the interior reflects that. But when the customer wants to drive themselves, a tap of a finger on the MINI logo brings out the steering wheel and pedals. And the user interface on the central circular instrument also adapts its visuals; alongside an animation of the route, additional journey information – such as visitor attractions and arrival time – is displayed here for those on board.

The Vibe is all about a lounge atmosphere where you can spend time with your friends. Opening the side door and folding up the windscreen creates a welcoming scene that blurs the boundaries between the outside and inside. The central circular instrument becomes a media control centre.

An animation of graphic equalizers moving with the music is projected onto surfaces of the front, rear, wheels and Loop above the rear seat bench, creating a pleasant club atmosphere. If those on board so desire, the car could even begin to resemble a boombox.

Although the MINI Vision Urbanaut is only 4.46 m in length, its height allows it to provide an interior space that can be used in many different ways and offers a whole new ease of movement inside the car. And of course, this is an electric vehicle.

Sustainability At Its Core

The interior of the MINI Vision Urbanaut features a high proportion of recycled materials and the materials used are almost exclusively renewable and recyclable. The dominant material in the interior are textiles made from recycled materials (including wool, polyester and Tencel) which blend cosiness and quality with softness and comfort. Furthermore, the use of renewable and recyclable cork on the steering wheel and sections of the floor adds a special touch.

Fragrances And Sounds

MINI Vision Urbanaut aims to touch all your physical senses, therefore, fragrances and sounds plan an important role in this concept. Annabell Coffinet, Fragrance Designer at the BMW Group says that “addressing all the senses creates a truly unique and unforgettable experience.”

The sound part was created Renzo Vitale, Creative Director Sound, who’s also known from the BMW IconicSounds with Hans Zimmer. As well as the welcome sound, he also composed the music for the Chill, Vibe and Wanderlust moments.

Synergy Between Analog and Digital Connections

In a world where digital devices are taking over our lives, MINI takes a step back. Instead of fully removing analog features, the brand uses digital cues to enrich the analogue experience. Examples here include the table inside the vehicle, the lamp with OLED display and the LED matrixes in the interior under a layer of textile or in the front and rear ends of the car.