We’ve already seen quite a bit of the BMW iX. Official photos of both the exterior and interior were already released a while back. However, BMW finally fully revealed the iX, including all of its technical specs and details. After seeing the full picture, it’s hard to not feel as if the iX is the most impactful BMW since the i3. Therefore, we went to Los Angeles to see the new BMW iX and share some footage with you.

At market launch, in Q1 of 2022, there will be two models available — the BMW iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50. The former will be the entry-level iX, packing specs and options akin to those of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. Which means it will get a net 71 kWh battery pack, dual motors, one at each axle, for a combined 326 horsepower and a very healthy 464 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes 6.1 seconds, with a max range of 425 km (264 miles).

The BMW iX xDrive50 is going to be the headline variant, packing a new 105.2 kWh net battery pack and dual motors to make a very competitive 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while achieving a range of 630 km (over 300 miles, per EPA). So it’s not surprising that BMW chose the ix 50 as the display car in Los Angeles.

BMW also announced a range-topping, high-performance model, the BMW iX M60, which will pack 600 horsepower from dual motors. BMW didn’t announced the M60’s official range figure yet but it did say that the iX M60 should consume around 21 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which equates to around 2.9 miles per kWh. We’re assuming the M60 uses the same 105 kWh battery pack as the iX but BMW didn’t say so definitively.

In the video below, we take a look inside and outside the car, so take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel.