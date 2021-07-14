The BMW Z4 is an almost forgotten car in the Bavarian lineup, which is sad because it’s actually quite good to drive. Thankfully, one man hasn’t forgotten the Z4 and has actually developed a sports car, using the Z4 as a starting point. The man is Friedhelm Wiesmann — whom you might know from his previous sports car company, Wiesmann — and the car is the Boldmen CR4.

To make a Boldmen CR4, they first take a BMW Z4 and give it new body panels, made from carbon fiber, very similar to previous Wiesmann vehicles. It then gets a new engine tune, bringing the 3.0 liter turbocharged B58 BMW engine up to 408 horsepower and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. According to its German DIN curb weight of 1,495 kg (roughly 3,300 lbs), it should be seriously quick. Boldmen claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds but we imagine it might be a tough quicker, considering its power-to-weight.

However, it’s time to talk about the elephant in the room — its styling. The standard BMW Z4 is not exactly a pretty car. To be fair, I like the Z4’s design and think it’s interesting but there’s no denying that it isn’t a conventionally good looking car. This Bolden CR4, though, is umm… well… odd. It has an insectoid-like face, with bug-like headlights and an almost shrunken-Audi-like grille. It looks better from behind and actually has a very Wiesmann-like, old-school sports car design. It also gets more seemingly swollen rear wheel arches, which look good. Overall, though, it’s just a bit different looking.

If you want one, it’s going to cost you. The “First Thirty Edition” Boldmen CR4 — marking the first thirty models made, obviously — will start at an eye-watering 184,900 euros ($218,000). For that money, you could also have either a Porsche 911 Turbo S, Audi R8 V10 Performance, McLaren 570 S, both a BMW M3 and a C8 Corvette, both an Audi e-tron GT and BMW M2 CS, or even a Bentley Bentayga. So you really need to want the Boldmen CR4 to get one.

Admittedly, its body is carbon fiber, the car is hand finished, and is extremely exclusive. It’s also probably very fun to drive, considering it weighs very little, packs more power than the Z4 M40i, and sits very low to the ground. However, that’s a lot of money for what is essentially a tuned Z4 M40i with a funky new look.