Most of the BMW iX marketing materials are showing the high-end electric crossover in the Aventurine Red launch color or Alpine White. But today, we get to take a look at the BMW iX in a black color, courtesy of the BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Switzerland. In this new photoshoot, the BMW iX stands out with its imposing and elegant stance, and the black color theme suits the shapes of the car quite well.

So, the list of exterior colors for the BMW iX comprises the following: Alpine White, Sapphire Black metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic.

We do expect more colors to become available after launch time, especially as part of the BMW Individual program. It is worth mentioning that high-end Individual finishes will, for the moment, be reserved exclusively for the range-topping Signature Sports Package trim lines.

Another interesting upgrade on this iX is the BMW Individual Exterior Line titanium bronze which provides an elegant contrast to the black paintwork. The pattern of the BMW kidney grille, which is packed with sensors, and the xDrive50 model logo on the rear are made of titanium bronze as well.

Inside, the optional Clear & Bold specification includes surfaces in open-pore wood and controls with a polished crystal finish. Natural wood fibers are used to make part of the Loft Stone Grey interior. An 18-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo system is standard, and BMW will also offer a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup as an option with a total output of 1,615 watts.

The first two BMW iX models – xDrive40 and xDrive50 – will arrive later this year. The entry-level iX packs 70 kWh battery for a range of 400 km (249 miles) and 240 kW (300 horsepower). According to BMW, the xDrive40 will around six seconds to get from 0-60 mph. The middle model – iX xDrive50 – has two electric motors split among the two axles producing 70 kW (500 horsepower) and powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh.

With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle. For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds.