More spy photos of the next-gen 2023 BMW 7 Series have surfaced and while the exterior is still heavily covered in camouflage, we do get a quick glimpse of the interior dashboard. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

Though there’s barely anything to see through the window of the test mule, we can make out the new BMW iX-style iDrive/driver’s display screens. It’s not surprising to see iX tech make its way to the 7 Series, as it’d be weird if the cheaper iX had better tech than the next-gen 7er.

It doesn’t seem as if this new 7 Series has the same hexagonal steering wheel as the iX, as the rim seems rounded at the top, but the center airbag does look like the iX’s, so we’re wondering if it will have the same inner design as the iX’s wheel. Either way, I hope a lot of the same design from the iX makes its way to the 7 Series, as the iX xDrive50 I sat in had the best BMW interior I’ve ever seen.

From the outside, the 7 Series is certainly going to be quite a bit different looking than the current car. It looks longer, lower, and sleeker than the current G11 7er, with a more sweeping roofline. Judging by the extra-long rear windows, it seems as if the test mule seen in these photos is a long-wheelbase version, so that might have something to do with its leaner looks.

Up front, it gets large kidney grilles but they don’t seem quite as large the current car’s (or the 4 Series‘), which is a breath of fresh air. Interestingly, its headlights seem to sit quite low, dropping quite a bit under the hood line. Even more interestingly, they don’t seem to have the signature dual halo design that all BMWs have always had.

We don’t know if camouflage is just obscuring part of the headlights to hide that signature design or if the 7 Series will actually have the long-rumored split headlight design, with slimmer dual halos above the lights seen in these photos. It’s going to be interesting to find out.

Out back, there’s really nothing to be seen here. The taillights are almost completely covered, as is the trunk lid. There aren’t any visible exhausts, so BMW might be going in the same direction as Mercedes-Benz and Audi, hiding exhausts on more expensive cars, but we’ll know for sure as it gets closer to production.

[Source: Motor1]