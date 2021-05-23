BMW M teams up with two professional drift pilots to test the new BMW M3 and M4. Elias and Joe from the Driftbrothers went to Hockenheimring for a lengthy drift sessions which involved both a “standard” drift and one with the assisted M Drift Analyzer.

Before we jump into the video, let’s talk about the Drift Analyzer. The new system works by actually measuring your drift; the length of time, distance, and even the slip angle; then giving it a score out of five stars. Of course, the M Drift Analyzer should be used mostly, if not exclusively, on track or an abandoned airfield where there is plenty of room for errors. Safety of the driver should be the main focus!

It’s also important to note that there are plenty of warnings embedded in the iDrive sub-menus before you reach the Drift Analyzer in the first place. You have to deactivate the DSC completely and take a few extra steps as well to engage it. You can also see BMW M engineer Thomas joined the two at the end to explain some of the new tech in the G80 M3 and G82 M4! Scroll below to see our own video of the M Drift Analyzer!