After a long quarantine, BMW Welt and the BMW Museum will be opening their doors to the public again for the first time this year on May 25. Visitors to the BMW Museum will be admitted free of charge on opening day. Through a press release, BMW also says that visitors should look out for special promotions in BMW Welt, the BMW Museum shop and participating cafés. The reopening will follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols and BMW encourages visitors to revisit the guidelines.

For the time being, BMW Welt will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. All the exhibition areas will be open for visitors, and customers can pick up their new vehicles as usual in BMW Welt. In addition, a limited number of visitors can get personal advice on new vehicles in the BMW Welt showrooms, or pop into the BMW Welt Lifestyle & Accessory Shop to purchase from a wide range of high-quality, BMW and MINI branded products.

Catering facilities, including Biker’s Lodge, Restaurant Bavarie and the outdoor terrace, will also be available to visitors from May 25. Restaurant Bavarie is offering business lunches from midday to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, with a new menu each day.

The BMW Museum will feature two new exhibits – the BMW 2800 GTS Coupé Frua (1969) by the renowned Italian designer Pietro Frua and the BMW 2200ti Garmisch (1970/2019), a futuristic concept car by Marcello Gandini, head of the Bertone design studio.