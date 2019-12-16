Here are our Seven Favorite Cars from the BMW Museum

For BMW enthusiasts, there may not be a better place on Earth than the BMW Welt. Especially the BMW Museum. There, you can see some of the most amazing and iconic automobiles ever to come out of Munich, cars that you’d likely never see anywhere else outside of the Welt. We were just recently in Munich with BMW and, while there, took some photos of our favorite cars on display. So check them out.

Alexander Calder BMW 3.0 CSL

While the Andy Warhol BMW Art Car is the most famous, the bet looking of them all is arguably the Alexander Calder car. Warhol painted a BMW M1, which is an awesome car, but the BMW 3.0 CSL racer done by Calder is a prettier car, even before the art. Its iconic shape and classic sports car proportions looked great even before the massive scoops and wings added for race duty. Then throw in Calder’s very cool design, which has a retro-racing feel to it, and this specific Art Car at the BMW Museum is a real stunner.

1968 BMW 2002ti

How does anyone not love a BMW 2002? Not only is it still such a handsome little sport sedan but it really brought the idea of a sport sedan to the mainstream. There’s debate on whether or not BMW invented the segment with the 2002. Truth be told, it didn’t, Alfa Romeo invented the segment with the Giulia. However, the 2002 perfected the recipe and became famous for it, deservedly so. The BMW 2002 was the best handling small car on the road when it debuted and it’s still revered today. A lot of that has to do with David E. Davis’ famous review of it for Car and Driver back in the day. The model seem at the BMW Museum is a lovely example, in the right spec (2002ti) and the right color.

BMW M1 Supercar

Few people have actually seen a BMW M1 in person, properly. I’m fortunate enough to have seen one in person at the Greenwich Concourse last year and it’s a jaw-dropper it really is. It’s much smaller in person than it seems in photos and that’s a good thing. It also sounds fantastic. However, to see one in the flesh, on the road, is rare. So if you’re in Munich, stop by the BMW Museum and check the original M1 out.

1938 BMW 327/28

The BMW 327/28 is a very cool and unique little car. While the 327 was a cool car in its own right, and a gorgeous one, the 327/28 is even cooler thanks to its more potent engine. Packing a 2.0 liter inline-six with three Solex downdraft carburetors, it barely made didn’t even make 100 hp. Considering that it was built in the 1930’s, that’s actually quite good. It’s also the sort of car that you’re only going to see at the BMW Museum. If any of you sees a BMW 327/28 on the road, play the lottery because your luck is remarkable.

1964 BMW 700

One on of the more interesting post-war BMWs was the 700, as it was incredibly rare being a rear-engine Bimmer. The Bavarians haven’t put many engines behind the driver but the BMW 700 was one of them, thanks to its rear-mounted flat-twin. It was also a good looking car, with proportions not typically seen on a BMW, thanks to its rear-engine nature. Again, something you’ll only typically see at the BMW Museum.

Andy Warhol BMW M1, 1979

This is the most famous of all BMW’s Art Cars. It’s a stunning BMW M1 Group 4 race car, with its massive fender flares and huge rear wing, making it an excellent place to start. Then Andy Warhol got to work painting it and what he came up with is incredibly iconic. BMW continues to make Art Cars to this day but it will likely never commission one more iconic than Warhol’s iconic M1 at the BMW Museum.

BMW 2000 ti

This specific BMW 2000ti is a very cool car because it’s not very well-known. When enthusiasts think of BMWs from that era, the 2002 is the one minds think of first. Not the four-door 2000, yet this racing-spec BMW 2000ti is a very cool car.