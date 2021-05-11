BMW issued yet another voluntary recall this week, this time for a very small number of cars. According to BMW, this campaign focuses on some 2021 BMW 330i, 330i xDrive, M340i and 330e xDrive models as well as the new M3. In total, 12 cars could potentially be affected which adds up to an estimated defect rate of about 1 percent. But what exactly has to be fixed on them?

According to an official document released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these cars might have improper seat belts. To be more precise, the front seat belt assembly on these cars might not have been tightened to specification. This could, in turn, lead to an increased risk of injury in case of an accident, as it would fail to restrain the occupants properly.

As usual, the recall implies having the cars come in to a dealer when an authorized technician will take a look at every single front seat belt assembly connection on all of these cars. Since we’re talking about only 12 cars potentially affected, it should be a huge deal anyway. BMW will be notifying the owners of the affected models via First Class Mail by June 21 and they will get all the instructions needed to get their cars fixed.

The dealers will have the cars fixed free of charge, of course, following the inspection. The fix recommended by BMW is to have the whole assembly replaced if anything suspect is noticed during the inspection. Since the number of recalled cars is so small, there’s no need to worry about your BMW being affected and if it is, you’ll be notified anyway. If you’re worried that your car might have this particular issue, you can call BMW at 1-800-525-7417 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 to find out more and check to be sure your car is safe to drive.