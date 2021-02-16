To further boost the appeal of the 3 Series Sedan, BMW Australia is launching a limited model entitled 330i Iconic Edition with a production run of just 200 units. The current G20 generation of the 3 Series has been on the market since early 2019. As the model series is not scheduled to receive a proper LCI treatment earlier than mid-2022, the medium-class Bimmer has to stay relevant on a competitive market that soon sees the advent of a new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class (official reveal on Feb 23, as previously confirmed). In 2020, as per sales charts, BMW managed to sell 3,406 units of the 3 Series in Australia, corresponding to an 8% increase over 2019 fiscal year.

To do so, the Australian branch of BMW has prepared a limited series model dubbed 330i Iconic Edition, which is readily available for order at country-wide dealerships. The 200 examples of the special 3 Series are split in half depending on the exterior paintwork: 100 will come in Mineral White metallic, whereas the remaining 100 are featured in Sapphire Black metallic.

The 330i Iconic Edition is powered by the same B48 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo petrol engine found on any ordinary 330i models. The peak output of the 4-cylinder powerplant reaches 190 kW / 258 PS (254 hp), directed exclusively to the rear axle via the 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. The maximum torque developed by the engine amounts to 400 Nm. In terms of 0-100 km/h sprint, the new 330i Iconic Edition is good for 5.8 seconds.

In what the special equipment package is concerned, the limited edition model comes packed with multiple features in the standard specification. The 330i Iconic Edition is based on the M Sport trim line and equipped with the M Sport Aerodynamic Package and the Adaptive M Sport suspension system. M Sport brakes, Comfort Access, BMW Digital Key, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, as well as the Connected Package Professional and Driving Assistant Professional are also on the menu.

Additional features include the Visibility Package (comprising the BMW Laserlight technology, the glass roof and Ambient Light), the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille, the M Sport seatbelts and M Sport rear spoiler, as well as BMW door projectors, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments with extended content, M Performance carbon fiber mirror caps and heated front seats.

To further complement the two exterior color choices, the new 330i Iconic Edition sits on the 19-inch M Sport double-spoke wheels (code 791 M) with black finish, while the cabin is covered in the sober Vernasca Black leather upholstery. The estimated driveaway price as communicated by BMW Australia is AUD 81,900, but it may vary across the territory depending on additional charges and costs incurred.