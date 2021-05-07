One of the best open secrets at BMW is certainly the Individual Program. While most of the BMW enthusiasts are familiar with the unique offerings of the Individual catalog, there are plenty of customers who might not be in the know. And there are certainly people with deep pockets who would love to further customize and personalize their new BMW. So it’s our pleasure – from time to time – to bring to life some unique paintworks and leather options from the extensive BMW Individual catalog.

Today, we’re going to focus on a very special color – Wild Berry. The name tells the story behind this color, but photos often don’t do it justice. The purple metallic color offers a combination of luxury and sportiness, and of course, if you pair it with the new 4 Series, it will turn heads even more. Fabian Poss from Autohaus Wormser BMW dealership in Germany is sharing his own photos of the BMW M440i xDrive painted in Wild Berry Metallic.

According to Fabian, the Wild Berry color is old under the T09 code from BMW Individual and has a surcharge of 5,000 euros. So if you like in the U.S., it’s likely that you’ll have to shell out the same amount, but in American dollars. To spice up things even more, the interior also features the BMW Individual full leather upholstery Merino Black (a surcharge of 4,350.00 euros). There is also the Shadow Line Extended which brings some nice contrasting black details to the car. The elegant appearance is rounded off with the tinted windows and the 19-inch light alloy wheels in the double-spoke 797 M bicolor design.

Of course, all these features come with a hefty price tag, so this 2021 BMW M440i xDrive in Wild Berry is priced at 87,420.00 euros. A staggering number, regardless how you dice it. In this price tag you are getting though one of the top BMW engines. The B58 3.0 liter turbocharged unit makes 382 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. A new 48-volt electric system adds 11 horsepower. No manual is available, but the ZF eight-speed is quite competent and refined, and will take you from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.6 seconds.

[Photos: @possinio] via BimmerToday