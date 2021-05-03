Back in June, 2020, BMW unveiled a special edition model of the 8 Series, dubbed Golden Thunder. It was done to offer customers an extravagant choice if they were looking for an 8er that truly stands out in the crowd. In the latest BMW Today episode, the guys from Munich take a closer look at the process behind the creation of this car and highlight the details surrounding it and how it can be configured.

Our guide in this episode is Marc Dino Meermaan, Material and Color Design boss at BMW M and BMW Individual. If there’s anyone out there capable of telling us all about the Golden Thunder edition 8 Series, it’s him. From the get go you should know that this car was created and offered in all three body styles, so you could choose whether you wanted a Coupe, Convertible or Gran Coupe version.

Two exclusive body finishes are available for the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition: Sapphire Black metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic. The BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line enhances the dark look with extended features and black brake calipers for the M sports brake system. Golden accent lines running from the front apron to the side skirts and on into the rear apron truly make the car stand out.

Other features finished in gold are the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler and the 20-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design. The BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition also comes, as standard with the M sports package. Inside, you get BMW Individual Merino leather trim in black with “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription on the front headrests. The interior trim finishers are done with an Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold. This whole creation was basically done in order to showcase to the customers just what can be done via the BMW Individual catalogue.