We’re months away from the market debut of the BMW i4 Gran Coupe. The electric vehicle – based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe – is the Bavarians’ response to the Tesla Model 3, one of the best selling electric cars in the world. Naturally, the expectations are high from a premium brand, therefore, BMW continues to fine tune the car before its release. These latest images show the i4 going for a drive in the snow which clearly points that an all-wheel drive model.

BMW has so far only talked about the i4 M50 which will be the most expensive i4 offering. But sources mention at least two other models, and at least one rear-wheel drive variant. The BMW i4 model line will cover driving ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds.

BMW won’t yet reveal the naming convention and full details, but we’ve already learned in the past that the i4 will be available in three power versions: eDrive35, eDrive40 (both with exclusive rear-wheel drive) and the range-topping M50 (available exclusively with xDrive and specific M Performance individualization). The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km).

This white-painted BMW i4 features a blue accents as a reference to its electric drive. There are also aero-optimized wheels and flushed door handles to further reduce drag. Inside, we expect to see the same curved display as in the BMW iX. It’s also likely that BMW will choose to include it standard in some of the high-end i4 models, like the M50. It’s also fair to assume that the new BMW iDrive 8 infotainment system will be used on the large curved display of the BMW i4. The eighth generation is expected to bring significant progress, especially in the area of ​​interaction with the driver, and build a real relationship between driver and vehicle over time.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we expect the top i4 M50 model to be in the $70,000 range in the United States.