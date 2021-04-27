Now, we know what you’re thinking, from the get go. There’s no way the Porsche Macan Turbo compares to cars like the BMW X5 M Competition or the Audi RS Q8. And you’d be right. However, the guys from Car Advice and Drive magazine, in Australia, decided to compare these three, in the search for the best performance SUV.

The fact that they compete in different segments might not be relevant here since we don’t really know how these match-ups were put together. The BMW X5 M Competition might be in the same league as the Audi RS Q8, even though the natural rival for the Audi would be the BMW X6 M in all fairness. Nevertheless, since the BMW X5 M and X6 M share the same underpinnings, the comparison between these two models stands. As for the Macan Turbo, it should go up against the likes of the BMW X3 M or, better yet, the X4 M.

The cars were judged based on their pricing and specification, interiors and handling and performance, and overall, there could only be one winner. And that winner was the Audi RS Q8. According to the judges, it had the best mix of performance and every day driveability of all the cars here, even though the X5 M had better results on the performance front. At the end of the day, the whole package had to be taken into account and it seems like the Audi is a better all-rounder.

That’s a very interesting topic, especially since the new X5 M and X6 M models are so good at eating up track miles but come up short in the comfort department. And since most people will be daily driving these cars, that’s an important thing to keep in mind. Do you agree with the judges’ decision?