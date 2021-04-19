The time has come, once again, to see how the BMW X6 M Competition handles its main competitors on the drag strip. Normally, that would mean going up against the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and the Audi RS Q8 but, in this case, the Audi was replaced by another VAG model, namely the Lamborghini Urus. That’s a fair change, to some extent, as both cars use the same underpinnings, but the Lambo has a much higher price tag.

And a lot has been said about the Urus since it was unveiled and a lot more has happened since the BMW X6 M Competition also came out. That’s because the BMW brings a hell of a lot of performance to the table for a more than decent price. The X6 M Competition might be cheaper but, as you’re about to see, it can hang with the best out there, namely the Urus. But what about the GLE?

Well, things didn’t really go well for the Mercedes-AMG here. Looking at the specs, you’d think the race would be pretty evenly matched but it turns out, that’s not the case. The GLE 63 S uses a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 making 612 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the four wheels of the car via a nine-speed automatic transmission. That’s a bit lower than the 625 horsepower of the BMW X6 M Competition but the Merc has the upper hand when it comes to torque, with 100 extra Nm.

The Urus, on the other hand, trumps both the BMW and Mercedes in terms of horsepower output, with its 650 horsepower coming out of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood. It too has all-wheel drive in typical fashion and the fastest claimed acceleration time from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill. Will those claims be enough though? It depends. As you’re about to see, the BMW can not only hang with the Urus but also beat it in certain situations.