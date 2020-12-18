A few months ago we reported on a new special edition Rolls-Royce Wraith, dubbed Kryptos. The special model was created with a hidden code in it, meant to put the customers’ brains to a really tough challenge, as a different pace from the usual tricks the British manufacturer deploys to get our attention. But, it seems like they might’ve gone a bit too far, as nobody managed to crack the code yet.

To this end, the company revealed a subtle clue this week, as customers around the world begin receiving their Wraith Kryptos cars. “The Spirit of Ecstasy, the figurine that graces the bonnet of every Rolls-Royce motor car, holds the key to uncovering this code. The word KRYPTOS is engraved in Rolls-Royce cipher around the base of the figurine, and with this information, clients will be able to embark on their cryptographic journey. The first client to decrypt this code will receive a unique gift from Rolls-Royce in recognition of their extraordinary talent!” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said.

Unveiled in July 2020, each of the 50 cars in the Wraith Kryptos Collection is embellished with a cipher created by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann. Previously, Lehmann commented that finding the ‘key’ is the first step in uncovering the mysterious code. Therefore, the fact that the word ‘kryptos’ is written at the base of the figure in code should be a valuable clue.

Similarly, the embroidery on the headrests translates as the double-R monogram, rendered in the cipher. Clients will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the marque’s Whispers application, from February 2021. The first to complete the puzzle will be awarded a unique and prestigious prize. Only two people at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive Officer. The answer remains in a sealed envelope in the CEO’s safe.