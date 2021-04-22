The world of Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn models got another addition today, as the British car maker unveiled a new model in collaboration with Kengo Kuma. The architect used his vast experience to convey his philosophy into the automotive realm. Kuma is known for his “Kita” style in designing buildings, challenging the relationship between interior and exterior. And what can be applied to buildings might also be applied to cars.

That was the goal here, in creating this Bespoke Dawn. The car was created for the exclusive use of the owner of the unique multi-level penthouse, ‘The Kita Tea House’, which sits atop the newly completed property in the tranquil yet central Kitasando neighborhood. The penthouse is so named for its rooftop tea house which is framed by views of the Eternal Forest of the Meiji Shrine and Kengo Kuma’s reborn Japan National Stadium.

The exterior of this special Dawn was done in Silver Haze, a multi-faceted color that speaks of the silver-grey of the building’s core structural materials. When illuminated by the sun, it reveals a bronze sheen, a warmth that reflects the bronze koshi screen louvers on the exterior of the building and the bronze detailing of the interior.

It is finished with a sleek Silver hood and clean-cut Black coachline. Bringing the interior and exterior together is the warm, intimate feel of natural open-pore Royal Walnut paneling on the rear deck, a nod to the rich Walnut paneling of the towering penthouse entrance lobby.

Inside the cabin, the sweeping contours of the Selby Grey leather interior are highlighted by Arctic White and Black accents, with seatbelts in Slate Grey. In the first application of its kind for Rolls-Royce, the finish of the front fascia is gradated. Running the full width of the interior, the horizontal ombré transitions from Piano Selby Grey to Piano Black, a representation of the blended and fluid nature of the building’s luscious and innovative materials. The color transitions from the residence’s luminescent grey-flecked Bianco Carrara marble, through to the light greys of soft brushed stainless steel and ceramic tile, and finally, to the dark granite and metallic tile.

The fascia itself has a set of stainless steel inlays of ‘The Kita’s’ logo, the most delicate example of such an inlay that the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective has produced and a gesture of solidarity with the great skill that went into crafting the residence’s unique hand-finished stainless steel fittings.

The same lattice motif is applied in embroidery to the front headrests and the waterfall between the rear seats. Final touches include a specially designed Bespoke clock and Bespoke umbrellas color matched to the interior, reflecting the tastes of the architect.