The Rolls-Royce Bespoke department has its hands full even this time of year. The people from Goodwood recently announced they are returning to full operation. And that means orders are pouring in. Since nobody wants a ‘standard’ Rolls-Royce, the Bespoke department is in high demand and the usually come up with brilliant combinations, like the Arctic White Dawn Black Badge you see here.

Continue Reading Below

The car started its life as a simple Dawn Black Badge along with the Aero Cowling option. That translates into the rear seats being removed from the equation for a more appealing look. Being a Black Badge Dawn, the car was set up from factory to be a bit more ‘athletic’. Therefore, the suspension was slightly lowered and stiffened up, the wheels were changed out and a lot of elements around the car are dressed up in black.

The engine was also upgraded. The stock Dawn makes due with 571 HP and 820 Nm of torque coming out of the 6.6-liter V12 under the hood. The Black Badge model taps out at 601 HP and 840 Nm of torque, a small but noticeable increase. That power actually allows the Dawn to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in under 5 seconds. That is an incredible feat for a car of this size – the Dawn weighs over 2.5 tons.

Read Also:

As for the details put on by the Bespoke division here, the color of choice was Arctic White which goes perfectly with the Black Cashmere headlining, leather and black accents on the outside. The Full Natural Grain leather was also decorated with Arctic White contrast stitching and the whole thing looks just brilliant, despite its rather classic black and white combo.

This has to be one of the classiest combinations I’ve seen so far on a Dawn Aero Cowling.