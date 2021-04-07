We take a visual tour of the newly released BMW G80 M3 in Brooklyn Grey Metallic as well as the BMW G82 M4 finished in Toronto Red Metallic. Furthermore, we’re looking at how the new M cars compare to its older brother, the F80 M3 CS. The latter is finished in the BMW Individual San Marino Blue Metallic paint. For this comparison, we went to BMW Seattle who provided both the G80 M3 and G82 M4.

The Youtube footage (subscribe here) was shot entirely via drone, and now you’ll see a clear view of the now famous/infamous (depending on your taste) front kidney grille design. It’s no secret that the new design approach for the G8X generation that BMW has taken has caused quite a stir in the automotive industry. There are fans and critics on both sides of the kidney grille. While the die-hard community might not be entirely sold on it – yet – the regular BMW customer seem to enjoy the bold design approach.

Whether BMW has a winning design on their hands, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: The new BMW M3 and M4 models are certainly at the top of car conversations in the world. The driving experience certainly lives up to the expectations and the interior is arguably the best we’ve seen so far on an M car. The chassis and steering have also been improved by the wizards in Garching, while the xDrive system makes the new M3/M4 a year-round commuting car.

