The time has come for the drag race we’ve all been waiting for ever since the new M4 Competition was announced. The brand new M car from BMW is taking on its main rivals from Germany on the drag strip and it’s all done in typical Carwow fashion. There are some problems at hand here though and you might already be guessing them if you know where CarWow records its videos. Got it yet? Yes, it’s done on a damp (or rather wet) track.

In these conditions, putting the power down is a bit of an issue, especially if your car is rear-wheel drive. BMW did announce that the new M4 Competition will come with all-wheel drive but, at the moment, for unknown reasons, the M4 is only available in rear-wheel drive guise. All-wheel drive models will start production in July so what we’re looking at here is a RWD M4 with 510 HP and 650 Nm of torque.

The same story goes for the AMG C63 S but, in this case, it’s not because of a manufacturing delay but rather because the German model was only offered in rear-wheel drive guise from the get go. The C63 AMG is about to go out of production and be replaced by a hybrid model with a 2-liter 4-cylinder under the hood, so you might want to enjoy the glorious sound that V8 makes while you still can. The AMG is also the most powerful car here, with 510 HP and 700 Nm of torque.

Last but definitely not least, the Audi RS5 comes with the smallest engine and least power. It has a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 HP and 600 Nm of torque. However, its main advantage in this race comes from its quattro all-wheel drive system which will definitely make the difference in these conditions. Now, let’s see how the three compare in the three drag races Carwow set up.