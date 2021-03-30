We’ve seen these two cars; the BMW M4 Competition and Audi RS5 Coupe; go head-to-head already, and it’s one of the most logical comparison tests for either car. Both cars are two-door coupes with similarly sized twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engines, and eight-speed automatic gearboxes. Admittedly, the BMW M4 has a power advantage but the RS5 makes up for that with a grip advantage. So which car is faster in a straight-line drag race?

In this new video from Joe Achilles, who’s been putting out a ton of M3/M4 content as of late, puts the BMW M4 Competition up against the Audi RS5 Coupe to see which is faster.

On paper, both cars are similar but have their advantages. The M4 uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 with 503 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic, and rear-wheel drive. It gets from 0-60 mph in just under four seconds in most tests, though timing does vary. While the Audi RS5 Coupe uses a 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 with 444 horsepower, the same eight-speed auto, and Quattro all-wheel drive. It also hits 60 mph in just under four seconds in most tests. Though, the specific RS5 in this video has a tire disadvantage, as it was just purchased second hand and the previous owner wasn’t kind to its tires. So which one is actually quickest, when put side by side?

First up, Achilles puts them both through a small handling circuit to see which is better to drive, as well as which is quicker through it. After that, he puts them head-to-head at the drag strip, with three runs, to see which is quickest in a straight line. The results are a bit surprising in both tests, to be honest. The BMW M4 is certainly the more powerful, more driver-focused car but the Audi RS5 is pretty darn good to drive as well, while also having more traction.