A BMW F81 M3 Touring is a car we’ve been dreaming of for ages. However, just because BMW never made one, it doesn’t mean that the aftermarket world won’t give it a go. Take for example this F81 M3 Touring which started as regular F31 3 Series Touring model (which was also a diesel) and with a broken down BMW F80 M3.

Basically, the chassis of the Touring got everything it needed from the M3 to get going in a hurry. The gearbox, the engine, the suspension, everything was stripped down and mounted on the Touring. Even the body panels were changed too.

As for the engine, it also received some TLC in the shape of a tune from Evolve. The 3-liter straight six mill now makes 540 HP and 680 Nm of torque, according to Mat. There’s also a new exhaust added to the mix, just for good measure. On the other side of the drag strip is a much less complicated car.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S the made-up M3 Touring is going up against is bone stock. That means it will rely on its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 510 HP and 700 Nm of torque to do all the work. Unlike the BMW, that uses a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the Merc has a 9-speed, with launch control, of course. And, as we’re about to see, the Launch Control sequence in the Mercedes works a lot better than the one in the M3.