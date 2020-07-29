A BMW F81 M3 Touring is a car we’ve been dreaming of for ages. However, just because BMW never made one, it doesn’t mean that the aftermarket world won’t give it a go. Take for example this F81 M3 Touring which started as regular F31 3 Series Touring model (which was also a diesel) and with a broken down BMW F80 M3.

Continue Reading Below

Basically, the chassis of the Touring got everything it needed from the M3 to get going in a hurry. The gearbox, the engine, the suspension, everything was stripped down and mounted on the Touring. Even the body panels were changed too.

F81 M3 touring image 1 830x553

As for the engine, it also received some TLC in the shape of a tune from Evolve. The 3-liter straight six mill now makes 540 HP and 680 Nm of torque, according to Mat. There’s also a new exhaust added to the mix, just for good measure. On the other side of the drag strip is a much less complicated car.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S the made-up M3 Touring is going up against is bone stock. That means it will rely on its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 510 HP and 700 Nm of torque to do all the work. Unlike the BMW, that uses a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the Merc has a 9-speed, with launch control, of course. And, as we’re about to see, the Launch Control sequence in the Mercedes works a lot better than the one in the M3.