After seeing some spy photos of what seemed to be some sort of electric test mule, based on the current-gen M2, it’s time for some new 2 Series spy photos, only this time they’re the good stuff. In these new photos, we get to see the upcoming, next-gen BMW M2 Coupe doing some testing in the wild, wearing full camouflage. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

The car in question is seen wearing both heavy camouflage and even some fake body panels, to throw internet sleuths off its design scent. However, there are still some interesting design elements we can make out. For instance, this next-gen BMW M2 seems to have flared, muscular wheel arches, just as the current car does. So the next M2 won’t have a neutered design in the way the new M4 does.

Up front, it seems as if the new BMW M2 will have larger grilles than before but not the beaver-teeth of the M3 or M4. Instead, it actually looks as if BMW is going wider with the grilles for the M2 and 2 Series, rather than going more vertical with the 4 Series/M3/M4. It also seems to have more curvaceous headlights than before but there could be some camouflaged fakery going on to make it seem that way.

As of now, there’s no information on power, specs, or transmissions. We know it’s going to be rear-wheel drive but that’s about all we know. It’s likely that it has some sort of de-tuned version of the M3’s S58 engine, which is a magnificent engine so we’re hoping that’s the case. However, we’re a bit nervous that it might also come with an eight-speed ZF automatic. While brilliant, the smooth ZF8 doesn’t really fit well with the hooligan nature of the M2. But considering that BMW M likely won’t give the M2 an all-wheel drive system, there’s a chance we could see he DCT live on.

However, the real question is whether or not it will have a manual transmission option. As it stands now, it’s looking like the BMW M2 will get a proper stick shift but who knows what will happen over the next couple of years.

All we know is that we can’t wait to see this M2 in action when it finally debuts, as it’s going to be the last of its kind.

[Source: Motor1] [Images: @anchaya.media on Instagram]