BMW is currently developing a successor to the first ever 2 Series Coupe model. As per the customers’ wishes, the 2 Series will remain rear-wheel drive. And, of course, we’ll also get to see a proper M2 model. That’s going to be a very interesting car because the current generation was highly praised leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Furthermore, the S55 engine currently used in the current M2 Competition, will have to be retired due to emission regulations. Therefore, we’ll get the same S58 engine under the hood as the one found in the current M3 and M4 models.

That would be exciting news for BMW aficionados, who will be able to get a great engine for a bargain on the M2. Or, at least that’s what we’re expecting. We’re still pretty far off from seeing the production car right now and prototypes are being tested in some of the harshest conditions. Most of the current tests take place at the BMW’s testing center in Arjeplog, near the Arctic Circle. That’s where the car was spotted earlier this week, doing some pretty nice snow drifts (you can check the photos here as we don’t own them).

Judging by the looks of things, it seems like the M2 will remain a rear-wheel drive ordeal once the new model comes out. This might be just wishful thinking on my part though, as the current BMW M xDrive system can also switch to a rear-wheel drive setup.

However, we’re hoping that the M2 will be offered just like the base M4 is right now, with a manual and rear-wheel drive only. If that turns out to be the case, fans of the brand will definitely be happy.

[Top Render: @magnus.concepts on Instagram]