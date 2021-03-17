The time has come for the first comparative review between the new BMW M3 and one of its main rivals, the Audi RS4. The guys from Carwow were lucky enough to already be able to pit the two against each other already and here we are again, with a classic standoff between two iconic high-performance cars from Germany. Admittedly, this isn’t a perfect comparison, as the M3 is a sedan and the RS4 is available only in Avant (wagon) guise.

Nevertheless, we’ll have to make do with them for now, at least until the recently announced BMW M3 Touring comes out. So, what about the design? Well, the two are quite different and design will always be a very subjective topic. Mat does point out that the Audi has a larger grille overall, compared even to the huge nostrils the new M3 gets now but, it’s not just about the size, it’s also about how they are shaped and the Audi has a better implementation.

It’s the same story inside too, where both cars are finished up to the usual high standards these two brands got us used to and, according to Mat, the BMW has the more comfortable back seats, with plenty of room in every direction. But let’s be honest, we’re all interested in something else, namely the sprints, aren’t we? Well, the BMW M3 Competition has the edge in terms of specs. It comes with 510 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque compared to the 450 horsepower and 600 Nm of the RS4.

However, in this particular instance, the RS4 might have the upper hand from standstill. That’s because it comes with quattro all-wheel drive, while the M3, even in Competition clothes, is restricted to rear-wheel drive for now. Starting this summer, the M3 should be even faster once it gets power sent to all four wheels. Curious which was faster? Check the video.