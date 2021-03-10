The arrival of the new M3 and M4 models worldwide couldn’t be overlooked by one of the largest car channels on Youtube. The guys from CarWow are also here with their take on the new M4 Competition and Mat did a great job at putting together a real-life review of the model, not just taking it to the track. Most customers will be more interested in how big the boot is or how comfortable it feels on bad roads, rather than track performance.

Another key bit of information they will be looking for is how fast it is in a straight line. And at that, the guys from CarWow are already experts. So how did the M4 Competition do? Well, pretty darn impressive. You need to remember that the first cars offered to the press are rear-wheel drive only, even though the Competition badge means you get all-wheel drive. Therefore, hooking up is a tricky ordeal when you have 510 HP going to the rear axle. Or is it?

The video below shows the M4 Competition in RWD guise doing 0-60 mph in 3.66 seconds! That’s faster than the claim for the all-wheel drive version already! The 1/4 mile time of 11.62 seconds isn’t bad either but this video makes me more than curious to see how the full-on M4 will do when it arrives this summer. Quite the performance! You can also watch our own 0-62 mph (100 km/h) video also!

Mat also goes over some of the less great things about the car, in his typical fashion. One of them is the width of the side sills, which can totally ruin your pants when getting in or out. Another downside is the middle carbon fiber trim on the seats. It will apparently get in your way if you want to brake with your left leg. The biggest concern is the weight though, which went up to over 1,700 kilos. Is that all? Not really, so check out the full video.