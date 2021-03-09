We bring you an exclusive video featuring the standard 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in the 2021 BMW M3 and M4. The test took place at the BMW Driving Center near Munich with a BMW M4 rear-wheel drive and with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The Launch Control was used also. Before we jump into the video footage, let’s recap the technical specs under the hood.

For starters, the new G80 M3 is built on an entirely new chassis, dubbed CLAR, and it’s a modular rear-wheel drive-based architecture that underpins most new BMW models. It’s the same chassis as the 3 Series but it’s been heavily upgraded for M3-duty. The new BMW M3 also gets a new engine, an S58 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six with either 473 horsepower or 503 horsepower, depending on whether or not you get the standard car or Competition, respectively. Peak torque of 406 lb-ft is served up from 2650 to 6130 rpm on the regular models, while the Competition models produce 479 lb-ft from 2750 to 5500 rpm

Attached to that engine will be either a six-speed manual transmission or and eight-speed auto. Also, M3 customers, for the first time ever, will have the choice between a rear-wheel drive car or all-wheel drive. The spec sheet also tells us that these cars are evenly matched in terms of performance as well. The M3 will do 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds (if you get your shifts right) while the M4 has the same acceleration time. For the Competition models you can shave 0.3 seconds off that time.

So what was our 0-100 km/h (0-61 mph) time? Let’s find out and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!