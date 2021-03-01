We bring you some exclusive photos from Munich featuring the all-new 2021 BMW M3 in Frozen Portimao Blue. This isn’t the first time we’re seeing the BMW Individual color on the G80 M3 or G82 M4, but this is certainly one of the best photoshoots. The BMW Individual program features other exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

But certainly, the BMW Individual colors will always be more special. Of course, a BMW Individual color will set you back a few thousand dollars more, but they could add another layer of diversity to your car. So if you have the means, feel free to dig in and finds some unique colors for your new M3 or M4. But certainly, keep this Frozen Portimao Blue at the top of your list.

BMW decided to feature the beautiful blue shade on the G82 M3 Competition, the top model of the range. The running heart of the recently revealed M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe is the S58 engine, which specifically enhanced by the BMW M division using the B58 unit as starting point. The straight-six petrol engine is offered in two output stages. The entry-level M3 and M4 models receive the 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp) iteration of the powertrain, whereas the range-topping Competition versions are powered by the 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp) version of the S58 unit.

Power delivery is performed either via six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic management unit. The output essentially reaches the rear-axle wheels for both the 480 PS and the 510 PS Competition variants.

The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

