Bilia-Emond, a BMW dealer in Luxembourg, is sharing with us some new images of the 2021 BMW M3 Competition. The G80 M3 was displayed at the Autofestival in Luxembourg where a series of M and BMW cars were on display. What makes this model even more special is the Frozen Portimao Blue color from BMW Individual. We’ve already seen this paint on another G80 M3, but this time, we get a very close look.

The lighting inside the showroom makes the blue pop even more, but in real life, the blue is a bit darker and not as flashy. It’s certainly an interesting color and it could be a good seller for the M brand. Despite the additional dollar cost. The BMW Individual program features other exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

But certainly, the BMW Individual colors will always be more special. Of course, a BMW Individual color will set you back a few thousand dollars more, but they could add another layer of diversity to your car. So if you have the means, feel free to dig in and finds some unique colors for your new M3 or M4.

The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

[Photos: Bilia-Emond and @everestcommunication]