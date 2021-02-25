The BMW 4 Series is now one of the most controversial cars ever launched by the Bavarian brand. Looks can be divisive and that turned out to be true for the 4 Series, completely dividing the fanbase. Those that don’t like the grille have been hoping the aftermarket can fix it. Could tuners do something about it? We’ve seen some already offering to build a completely different front bumper for the 4 Series, featuring a much more conventional design. Others, such as AC Schnitzer, are keeping things a lot more compliant.

That means they are doing business as usual, looking to enhance the look of the car rather than completely change some aspects of it. The video below shows how the M440i looks with the AC Schnitzer bells and whistles on. The add-ons include AC Schnitzer front spoiler elements, front splitter, side skirts, a rear roof spoiler (a carbon version is expected in June), rear skirt protection foil, and the tuner’s emblems throughout. Various wheel sets are also available if you’re interested.

On the performance side of things, the M440i can be tuned by the German tuner to deliver 420 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque instead of the 374 horsepower and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) the European cars get. If you don’t have an M440i don’t fret, you can upgrade your 430i too. The engine tune AC Schnitzer offers will take the 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine up from 258 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque to 300 horsepower and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft). That might just be the sweet spot for the 4 Series range.

You can also get a new exhaust system, made of stainless steel and available with a few choices for the tailpipe trims. You can go with a carbon finish or the black/chrome alternative. The car in the video below also has a set of lowering springs included along with the modified suspension, dropping the ride height by up to 20 mm up front and 30 mm round the back.