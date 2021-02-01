Abu Dhabi Motors dealership is back with another project. This time, it’s the new BMW 4 Series Coupe which takes the front stage in Abu Dhabi. Featuring the Portimao Blue color, this 420i Coupe is also showcasing a large variety of M Performance Parts. But let’s start with the engine. The 2.0 liter four-cylinder gasoline unit makes 184 horsepower and a maximum of 300 Newton meters of torque.

It is certainly not the fastest 4 Series you can get today – that crown goes to the M440i xDrive – but it’s certainly no slouch either. The standard spring from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is achieved in 7.5 seconds. The top speed comes in at 240 km/h (150 mph) which is still more than enough for the German autobahn.

Visually, this 420i Coupe certainly stands out. It’s not only the flashy Portimao Blue color, but also the carbon fiber parts. From market launch, the 2021 BMW 4 Series will get a set of M Performance Parts which will enhance the already sporty look of the new coupe. As always, the M Performance Parts package focuses mostly on visual upgrades. The carbon fiber is an integral part of the M Performance Parts and it starts at the front.

The front bumper gets some carbon fiber inserts in the air curtains. There is also an aggressively-shaped front lip while the canards are the last piece added to the front fascia. On the side, you’re getting the typical side skirts, also manufactured from carbon fiber, along with blacked-out graphics on the doors. For the first time, the new 2021 BMW 4 Series will give the option of red calipers, as part of the M Performance Parts braking system. The sporty look is rounded off by the 19-inch light alloy wheels Style 797 M bi-color.

Inside, the BMW 420i presented from the BMW Abu Dhabi Motors showroom features the Vernasca leather upholstery is in the beautiful Tacora Red. The premium leather is combined with the M aluminum tetragon interior trim. The M Performance door sills made of carbon fiber provide another clear indication of the sporty character of the new 4 Series Coupe.

[Source: Abu Dhabi Motors]