The BMW Welt building in the heart of Munich is certainly one of the main attractions in Bavaria. And for good reasons. The iconic venue is not only a beautiful piece of architecture, but also the home of some spectacular BMW Group cars. Like this 2021 BMW M3 G80 which is now featured on the Welt’s floor. The sports sedan will hit the market in just a few months, but ahead of that, BMW is delighting us with some unique combinations.

Painted in Toronto Red, this G80 M3 is a display for the upcoming BMW M Performance Parts. Every new M car gets this special treatment, but it’s the M3 and M4 who often get the largest array of aftermarket parts. And with an aggressive and controversial styling, the G80 M3 is certainly the right showcar for the M Performance Parts division. As you can see in these exclusive photos, the G80 M3 immediately stands out with a massive rear wing and trapezium-shaped pipes of the aftermarket exhaust system.

Arguably the most interesting piece is the new exhaust system. While all M cars for the past couple of decades have had four exhaust pipes, two at either side of the rear end, this car’s quad pipes are a bit unusual. They’re huddled much closer together which apparently will also improve the sound. The engineers have already made it unmistakably clear that the exhaust system is acoustically as conspicuous as it looks.

But the aftermarket treatment doesn’t stop here. As with most M cars, the M designers in Munich started their work by shaping up a series of carbon fiber parts. So the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 get an M Performance carbon front attachment, M Performance carbon front splitter and carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

BMW M will also offer a new wheel design: a cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in Gold Bronze matte with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear.

One of the nice things about M Performance parts, though, is the fact that they can be ordered on the car from the factory. So you not only get to pick up your car with the parts already installed but the cost is worked into your payments and they’re also covered under the full factory warranty. Click below to see more photos of this G80 M3:

[Photos: Fabian Kirchbauer for BMW AG]