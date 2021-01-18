Live from the BMW Welt we bring you a new set of images (courtesy of @bmw_tpoc) featuring the 2021 BMW M4 with the new M Performance Parts. The Toronto Red M4 Competition sits on the floor of the famous Bavarian building and showcases the latest tuning parts from the M Division. Without a doubt, these are the most aggressive aftermarket parts ever designed by BMW. In a conversation with Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s Head of Design, we learned that the M Performance Parts were designed to push the envelope even more.

From the massive rear wing to the aggressive front fascia and especially to the trapezium-shaped pipes of the aftermarket exhaust system, these new parts certainly stand out. On top of this, BMW gave the launch car a two-tone red and black paint job which just adds even more flavor. The exclusive photos give you a closer look at the car, and especially, at some of its unique aero and performance parts. The most interesting piece is the new exhaust system.

While all M cars for the past couple of decades have had four exhaust pipes, two at either side of the rear end, this car’s quad pipes are a bit unusual. They’re huddled much closer together which apparently will also improve the sound.

Naturally, carbon fiber is an integral piece of M Performance Parts. At the front we’re getting the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims. A massive racing wing dominates the rear-end of the new M3 and M4 with M Performance Parts.

Read Also: 2021 BMW M3 with M Performance Parts

The wheels shown here are the cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in Gold Bronze matte with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear.

BMW will release the new M Performance Parts alongside the normal M3/M4 models which are due out in Summer 2021.