Courtesy of the fellows at @bimmerworldbrothers, we bring to you some new photos of the 2021 BMW M3. The sports sedan is now displayed at the BMW Welt in Munich, featuring the Isle of Man Green launch color. The flashy green is just one of the many paint options of the new G80 M3 and G82 M4. Before even getting into special Individual colors, the G80 BMW M3 offers several interesting and vibrant colors that will make owners’ cars stand out from the seemingly endless sea of black, white and grey sports cars.

From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, the color palette is quite extensive:

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

Also, two of BMW’s now-signature Frozen colors are offered from the factory, without having to special order them or choose a special model. You can get a base-model M3 with either Frozen Portimao Blue or Frozen Brilliant White, right from the standard order sheet. Some enthusiasts bemoan BMW’s Frozen colors, as they’re a bit more finnicky and require more maintenance, but it’s nice to have the option.

However, it’s the Isle of Man Green that makes the G80 BMW M3 truly unique. Named after the Sovereign State of the UK, a little island in the Irish Sea, Isle of Man Green has a British Racing Green vibe that’s out of character in a German sport sedan but also really endearing. BMW M doesn’t often put out deep greens such as this, so it’s really refreshing to see.

Interior Options

This particular model was fitted inside with the Kyalami Orange/Black leather combination which is one of the most spectacular choices. If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options: Fjord Blue/Black, Fiona Red/Black, Tartufo and Ivory White. The new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

Pricing

Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.