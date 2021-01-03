Courtesy of our friend @tim1king, we bring some you exclusive photos of the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 seen in different colors. The extensive photo gallery below gives us a closer look at the two M brothers in Portimao Frozen Blue, Frozen Orange, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Sao Paulo Yellow and Isle of Man Green. The last two are also the launch colors for the G80 M3 and G82 M4. This is also the first time that we get to see all these colors side-by-side, so if you were still in doubt which paint to order, this gallery might help.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

Of course, a BMW Individual color will set you back a few thousand dollars more, but they could add another layer of diversity to your car. Click below to see more photos of the new M3 and M4: