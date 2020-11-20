In the German car-making world, Porsche is still regarded as the best of the best. Challenging any Porsche 911 Turbo S to a drag race is considered by many as a futile exercise, as their brutal acceleration and tenacious traction typically allow them to be faster than almost anything on the market. But what if you have a tuned car?

The video below shows what would happen if two rather heavily modified cars went at it on a drag strip, one of them being a Porsche 911 Turbo S. And yes, I did say both of them are heavily modified. As if the standard version of the Turbo S wasn’t fast enough, the owner of this car decided he wanted more power out of it. Mind you, this is not the latest, 992-generation model but the previous-gen 991.2 version. Small difference but it does count.

Therefore, the upgraded Porsche at hand here has 750 horsepower to rely on but we’re not told exactly how that figure came to be or what sort of tune it has. What we do know is that it used to have 580 horsepower out of the factory, which was pretty good to begin with. We also know that the car still uses the stock dual-clutch PDK gearbox, along with, of course, the trademark Turbo S all-wheel drive system.

On the other side we have a tuned BMW F90 M5, taken to 800 horsepower. We’ve seen so many of these new M5 models tuned to such high levels of power that it almost seems normal nowadays. As shocking as it is to say that seeing an 800 horsepower sedan is normal, it’s true. The BMW also uses the stock transmission, an 8-speed automatic gearbox sourced by ZF and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. In this new video, we get to see such monsters go head-to-head. So which is faster? Check it out below.