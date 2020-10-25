The Evolve BMW M5 seems to be continuously evolving right now. The car started off with the stock 625 HP BMW bestows on all Competition models, but the guys from Evolve don’t really keep their cars stock, now do they? After all, tuning is their specialty and this beast has gone up to a whopping 1,000 HP thanks to a Stage 3 upgrade. And now, it’s practically a supercar in sedan clothes. Quite nice.

We’ve seen it before, taking on various task. From entering speed trap competitions to various drag races. This time, we’re looking at it going up against one of the fastest stock cars out there: the new Porsche 911 Turbo S. This thing is a proper supercar even though the looks might fool you.

It has a 3.8-liter flat-six turbocharged engine set up to make 650 HP and 800 Nm of torque. It sends it all to the four corners of the car via an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and it’s blazing fast.

Of course, the M5 should feel pretty confident in its current state going into this race. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 received a lot of goodies from the tuner including a meth injection kit, forged pistons, hybrid turbos and so many other upgrades. It also has all-wheel drive (which can be switched to rear-wheel drive) and Launch Control. However, the Launch Control feature had to be adapted so that the gearbox doesn’t blow up when setting off.

As for the outcome of the race, it’s all extremely interesting. What works against the Porsche is also the fact that it’s a cabrio and that means extra weight piled on, compared to the Coupe model. However, the brilliant launch control of the Turbo S makes it a slingshot off the line. The first race was really, really close, since the M5 struggled to put the power down. However, from then on out, in the rolling races, it was smooth sailing all the way.