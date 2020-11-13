BMW M will unveil their the new M5 CS in December. Ahead of the unveil, the folks in Garching invited Augusto Farfus, BMW Works Driver, to introduce a camouflaged prototype. The 24Hrs Daytona winner also reveals some of the technical specs behind the F90 M5 CS. The super sporty sedan will deliver 635 metric horsepower, 10 ponies more than the M5 Competition.

Thanks to the carbon fiber seats and other weight savings, the M5 CS weighs 70 kilograms (155 lbs) less than the M5 Competition. It will also feature the yellow lights we’ve seen on the BMW M8 Gran Coupe First Edition. Furthermore, Farfus promises that the M5 CS will be the fastest BMW ever made.

The new seats are lighter and thinner than before, for the track enthusiasts. The headrests have the Nurburgring layout embossed in them and a new steering wheel is also likely to be offered. Just a few ago, Sport Auto test driver Christian Gebhardt was given the keys to an M5 CS prototype for a few laps around Hockenheim.

The car ran on ultra-sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires to deliver a lap time of 1:53.6. That’s just a few tenths off the new 911 Carrera S, and quicker than the Audi R8 RWD, the C8 Corvette, and the Audi RS 7. For reference, the M5 Competition ran a lap of 1:54.2, while the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S did a 1:53.4, according to FastestLaps, one tenth of a second slower than the Porsche 992 Carrera S.

What’s also interesting is that this BMW M5 CS will be the first ever extreme M5. There have been M5 Competitions before but never anything quite as hardcore as a ‘CS’ model. So it will be interesting to see if a more stripped-out M5 is a good idea or not.