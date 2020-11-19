We’ve heard all kinds of rumors and insider info about the upcoming BMW X1 and new 5 Series, including speculation that they will have fully electric versions. However, BMW has been rather mum on the topic, choosing not to divulge any information. That, though, is no longer the case. In a press-release issued yesterday, the company openly spoke about its future EV models, including the X1 and 5 Series as well as a future MINI Crossover.

The announcement was made as part of a broader change of strategy from BMW, one aimed at expanding the Munich plant’s operations, to deliver more electric cars. BMW’s oldest plant will undergo an expansion worth 400 million euros, aimed solely at increasing the company’s EV output. According to the man in charge of production: “By the end of 2022, all German plants will have at least one fully-electric vehicle in their program.”

Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production also said that fully-electric variants of the new BMW 7 Series and the future BMW 5 Series are ready to go into production at Dingolfing. Plant Regensburg will also start manufacturing the new BMW X1 in 2022, which will be available both with an combustion engine and a fully-electric drive train. While we’ve known about the 7 Series EV for quite some time now, the 5 Series and BMW X1 were not officially confirmed until yesterday’s announcement.

BMW also said the company will create a new cluster architecture that will enter production starting with 2025. It will be geared mainly towards electric vehicles but it will also be able to host ICE versions. This keeps the “Power of Choice” motto alive, allowing BMW to switch production depending on the demand. For the X1, the plans include a few choices in the EV department, with power outputs varying from 180 HP to 250 HP. More info is expected to come through the grapevine as we’re getting close to the launch date for the upcoming models.