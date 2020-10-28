From the UK, we bring you the first real life photos of the new 2021 BMW M3 Competition painted in Frozen Orange. The color seems to be same as the one featured on the BMW Z4 First Edition. The stunning paintjob is part of the BMW Individual catalog which means it comes at an extra cost.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

This BMW M3 in Frozen Orange also wears the Competition package which brings a few visual upgrades. The front-end sports additional parts on the lower front of the bumper, while the side view gives us a look at the Competition wheels. At the rear, the M4 Competition Coupe comes with standard tailpipe finishers in black chrome.

The range-topping BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp). The 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with M Drivelogic management unit teams up with the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine to send the impressive peak output towards the rear wheels.

The BMW M GmbH division says that the new M4 Competition Coupe will also be optionally available with the all-wheel-drive M xDrive chassis starting with Summer 2021.